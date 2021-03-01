UNO’s St. Hilaire Wins Second Southland Player of the Week

New Orleans guard Derek St. Hilaire (10) tries to dribble by Texas A&M defenders during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

NEW ORLEANS —Derek St. Hilaire was recognized as the Southland Conference Player of the Week for the second time Monday. The Player of the Week is voted on by the league’s sports information directors (SID).

St. Hilaire averaged 20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in a 2-1 week for the Privateers. Beginning the week with 18 points and five assists in a home win over Central Arkansas, St. Hilaire was named to the Dark Horse Dunk Contest round one. Voting is currently ongoing at DarkHorseDunker.com. He followed showcasing his defensive prowess in a victory at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, posting five steals. On Saturday, St. Hilaire stole the show in the first half with 20 points. The Atlanta native finished with 32 points and six triples in the overtime contest against Nicholls.

D Saint showed his range with 13 triples in the three-game week.

On the year, the graduate transfer is averaging 11.6 points per game and is shooting 42.1 percent from long distance.

The Privateers close out the regular season this week with another three games, beginning tonight at UIW at 7 p.m. UNO defeated the Cardinals earlier this season.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans are encouraged to follow @PrivateersMBB on Twitter, @PrivateersMBB on Instagram, like /PrivateersMBB on Facebook and subscribe to the PrivateerAthletics YouTube channel.

{Courtesy: Press Release from UNO}