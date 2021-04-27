UNO’s Mark Slessinger Adds De’Sean Allen-Eikens

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans head coach Mark Slessinger announced the addition of De’Sean Allen-Eikens, a 6-6 guard from Williston, North Dakota. Allen-Eikens will have three years of eligibility remaining and joins the Privateers after three seasons (one redshirt year) at North Dakota.
Allen-Eikens averaged 12.6 points 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 38 games for the Fighting Hawks. He started 31.
As a freshman in 2019-20, Allen-Eikens averaged 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds, reaching double figures in 29 of 33 games. He appeared in all 33 games and started 30, ranking second among freshman in the Summit League in scoring. His collegiate debut featured a career-high 22 points with eight rebounds and six assists over Crown. He recorded 20 points in a win over Oral Roberts and posting two double-doubles. His 454 points as a freshman set a program record.
This season, he started the opener at Miami (Ohio) and scored 13 points when the calendar flipped to 2021 versus Kansas City.
Short and sweet, De’Sean Allen-Eikens kept it to one sentence on his decision to join New Orleans.
“I chose UNO to go to the NCAA Tournament.”
Coach Slessinger believes he will be an immediate impact to get the Privateers back to the postseason tourney.
“He has always had great success as a proven scorer in all three levels offensively, however, he brings much more to the floor and team. He has a great competitive fire to win, is a playmaker, rebounder, and has a very high basketball IQ. We began recruiting De’Sean early in his prep career, so we had a great feel for him and his family which made this a great fit for us both.
“He has wonderful support at home and has been coached by some great coaches during his development. I look forward to seeing his growth academically and athletically here at UNO.”
Prior to joining North Dakota in 2018 (redshirt), Allen-Eikens was a two-time North Dakota Class A all-state first-team selection, prior to playing his final two seasons at Aspire Academy.
Allen-Eikens joins Darrius Washington, Tyson Jackson, Simeon Kirkland, Daniel Sackey and Jamond Vincent in the Spring 2021 class that continues to be rolled out.
{Courtesy: release from UNO Athletics}