NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a stellar first season as a Privateer, the accolades continue to pour in for junior Jordan Johnson who was honored as the 2022-23 NCAA Division I statistical champion for Three-Point Field Goal Percentage (48.2) this week.

“This is a great honor for Jordan, his family, and his teammates. He works extremely hard daily to improve his game and skill set,” said Head Coach Mark Slessinger.

“To be recognized as the top 3-point shooter in college basketball is a great compliment; however, I know for him it is even more of a motivation to continue to improve and grow. We are so proud of him and am grateful to be able to his coaches.”

Johnson is the first student-athlete in program history to become the NCAA Division I statistical champion in any category since New Orleans became Division I in 1976. He’s second overall behind Terry Gill, who led the NCAA in free throw percentage during the 1973-1974 season making 97-of-105. (92.4%).

The Memphis native’s season was also highlighted by an NABC first team All-District honor and a second-team All-Southland Selection.

“I want to thank my coaches and teammates for giving me the chance to be able to win the award. I’m truly honored,” said Johnson.

Johnson led the Privateers through the first and second rounds of the SLC Championship tournament in which he put up 29 points the first night against HCU and 32 points in the semifinal against Southeastern.



The junior had a career-high 39 points against HCU, the most points scored by a Privateer since Jamie McNeily’s 40 points against Denver in 2007. It was also the most scored by a Privateer on the road since Ledell Eackles scored 45 at FIU in 1988.



With 93 triples this season, Johnson’s made the most three-pointers in a single season in program history.



His three-point percentage lands him second on the list of top three-point percentages in a single season in program history behind Gabe Corchiani’s 48.5 percent (49-101) in 1986-87.



Johnson averaged 18 points and 3.8 assists per game in 27 contests this season.

{Courtesy: UNO Athletics}

