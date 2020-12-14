UNO’s Green Tabbed Southland Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – New Orleans guard Troy Green is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Weekly awards are presented by Hercules Tires.



Becoming just the 24th in program history to reach 1,000 career points, the senior guard averaged 25.3 points and eight rebounds in three games at the BSN Dolphin Classic, hosted by Jacksonville. Named to the all-tournament team, Green shot 62.8 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line, and he tallied seven assists and five steals across the three contests.

The Privateers picked up their first win of the season in their tournament opener against Florida National (74-57) before dropping two tight contests to Campbell (79-70) and Jacksonville (77-70). UNO travels to a pair of Pelican State foes this week, taking on Louisiana on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. Tuesday before facing LSU on SEC Network at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Men’s Basketball Player of the Week – Troy Green, New Orleans – Senior – Guard – St. Rose, La.

Green made an immediate statement for his all-tournament campaign in the win over Florida National, registering his first career double-double with 18 points and 12 boards. He shot 7-of-14 from the field and sank all four attempts from the charity stripe. Green recorded nine of his 12 rebounds in the first half of the game.

On the bench for just 30 seconds in the loss to Campbell, Green became the 24th Privateer to reach 1,000 career points with a career-high 34 on the scoresheet, the most scored by a Privateer in a neutral site game since Bo McCalebb scored 36 points against Arkansas State in the 2007 Sun Belt Tournament.

The Second Team Preseason All-Southland pick wrapped up the weekend with 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting and eight rebounds in the loss to the host Dolphins. He dished out a trio of assists and recorded a pair of steals.

Honorable Mention: Rylan Bergersen, Central Arkansas; Davion Buster, Lamar; Coryon Mason, Abilene Christian; Zach Nutall, Sam Houston State.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the Southland Conference}