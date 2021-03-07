UNO’s Green nabs final Southland basketball weekly award

FRISCO, Texas — A week after UNO teammate Derek St. Hilaire took home the weekly honors presented by Hercules Tires, New Orleans guard Troy Green is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Green averaged 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and four assists per contest in three games last week, highlighted by a 24-point outing in an 81-76 overtime win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.
He shot 22-of-41 (.537) from the field and sank 14-of-17 attempts from the free-throw line.
UNO began a second-straight week of three games with an 88-72 road win over UIW on Monday, followed by a 92-83 home victory over Northwestern State on Wednesday and the triumph over the Lions on Saturday.
Honorable Mention: Rylan Bergersen, Central Arkansas; Davion Buster, Lamar; Gavin Kensmil, Stephen F. Austin; Kolton Kohl, Abilene Christian.
2020-21 Southland Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
March 7 – Troy Green, New Orleans
March 1 – Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans
Feb. 22 – Gavin Kensmil, Stephen F Austin
Feb. 15 – Najee Garvin, Nicholls
Feb. 8 – Keaston Willis, UIW
Feb. 1 – Trenton Massner, Northwestern State
Jan. 25 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls
Jan. 18 – Zach Nutall, Sam Houston
Jan. 11 – Demarkus Lampley, Sam Houston
Jan. 4 – Darius Lee, Houston Baptist
Dec. 28 – Keon Clergeot, Southeastern Louisiana
Dec. 21 – Zach Nutall, Sam Houston
Dec. 14 – Troy Green, New Orleans
Dec. 7 – Gavin Kensmil, Stephen F. Austin
Nov. 30 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls