UNO’s Green nabs final Southland basketball weekly award

Senior guard averaged 20.3 points per game in 3-0 week for Privateers

FRISCO, Texas — A week after UNO teammate Derek St. Hilaire took home the weekly honors presented by Hercules Tires, New Orleans guard Troy Green is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Green averaged 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and four assists per contest in three games last week, highlighted by a 24-point outing in an 81-76 overtime win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

He shot 22-of-41 (.537) from the field and sank 14-of-17 attempts from the free-throw line.

UNO began a second-straight week of three games with an 88-72 road win over UIW on Monday, followed by a 92-83 home victory over Northwestern State on Wednesday and the triumph over the Lions on Saturday.

Honorable Mention: Rylan Bergersen, Central Arkansas; Davion Buster, Lamar; Gavin Kensmil, Stephen F. Austin; Kolton Kohl, Abilene Christian.

2020-21 Southland Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

March 7 – Troy Green, New Orleans

March 1 – Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans

Feb. 22 – Gavin Kensmil, Stephen F Austin

Feb. 15 – Najee Garvin, Nicholls

Feb. 8 – Keaston Willis, UIW

Feb. 1 – Trenton Massner, Northwestern State

Jan. 25 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls

Jan. 18 – Zach Nutall, Sam Houston

Jan. 11 – Demarkus Lampley, Sam Houston

Jan. 4 – Darius Lee, Houston Baptist

Dec. 28 – Keon Clergeot, Southeastern Louisiana

Dec. 21 – Zach Nutall, Sam Houston

Dec. 14 – Troy Green, New Orleans

Dec. 7 – Gavin Kensmil, Stephen F. Austin

Nov. 30 – Ty Gordon, Nicholls

