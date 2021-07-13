UNO’s Grayson Gilbert Qualifies for U.S Amateur

NEW ORLEANS – Grayson Gilbert became the first Privateer under Head Coach Jeff Lorio to qualify for the prestigious U.S Amateur golf tournament after shooting a four-under-par 68 on Tuesday afternoon.

His two-day score of 138 (-6) was good enough for the Monroe native to secure third place, and the final qualifying spot among the field of 59 at Ellendale Country Club in Houma.



The junior sank four birdies during the second round with pars on the other fourteen holes on Tuesday afternoon. Over the course of two days, Grayson made par or better on 16 out of 18 holes with his only bogies coming on holes one and nine on Monday afternoon.



William Paysse of Texas A&M won the qualifying event with a score of 136 (-8), while Charlie Flynn of Louisiana finished second at 137 (-7).



The 121st U.S Amateur will take place August 9-15. Stroke play with be hosted by Longue Vue Club (6,647 yards, par 70) in Verona, Pa., and the championship will take place at Oakmont Country Club (7,254 yards, par 70) in Oakmont, Pa. The first two days of competition will be determined by stroke play before match play begins with the round of 64 on Wednesday. A 36-hole match play final will choose a champion on Sunday.



Fans will be able to watch the event with coverage to be determined between NBC, The Golf Channel, and Peacock.



GRAYSON GILBERT

“This means a lot to me. I’ve always believed in myself and what I can do on the golf course – to have it pay off today makes all of the hard work worth it. I want to thank Coach Lorio for everything he’s done to help me achieve this today.”



HEAD COACH JEFF LORIO

“I’m super excited for Grayson. Obviously, he’s been so talented for us since he arrived on campus but seeing how hard he has worked and how much his game has improved in three years has been special. The U.S. Amateur is the premier amateur event in the country with the very best golfers throughout the world. I could not be prouder to have Grayson in that field.”



SOCIAL MEDIA

