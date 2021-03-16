UNO’s Damion Rosser Named to NABC All-District Second Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Orleans redshirt junior Damion Rosser continued to collect postseason accolades as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) President was selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 22 Second Team as voted on by members of the NABC NCAA Division I Coaches.

Rosser appeared in all 25 games, starting 24. The Second Team All-Southland Conference selection shot 52.0 percent from the floor and averaged 15.7 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals. His averages were good for second (rebounding), second in minutes (34.3), fourth (field goal percentage) and sixth (scoring) in the league.

The McDonough, Georgia native was known for his swiss-army knife ability to guard 1-5 and for his #SCtop10 highlight-reel dunks, as earlier this season, he appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter at No. 3 (INSERT DUNK HERE).

Rosser reached double figures in 23 games and concluded the season with a career-high 27 points in the 2021 Southland Conference Tournament Quarterfinals matchup vs. No. 4 Northwestern State. He posted seven 20-plus point games and registered five double-doubles.

{Courtesy: Press Release from UNO Athletics}