FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference has announced the rescheduled date and time for New Orleans’ postponed women’s basketball contest against Central Arkansas.

The Privateers’ contest at home against the Sugar Bears, originally slated for Wednesday, Jan. 6, will now be played Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.

Rescheduled Games

Wednesday, Feb. 3 Central Arkansas at New Orleans – 7 p.m.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the Southland Conference}