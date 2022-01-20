UNO Women’s Basketball Defeated by Southeastern in Thursday Contest

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Privateers got out to a quick start at the outset but were ultimately defeated 72-48 by the Southeastern Lady Lions on Thursday evening at the Lakefront Arena.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lady Lions slowly expanded upon their lead as their third quarter was their most efficient. Southeastern outscored New Orleans 22-13 to put some more distance on a single-digit halftime lead and shot 66.7 percent from the field in the penultimate quarter.

The Privateers raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game but the Lady Lions settled into a rhythm shortly afterward. Southeastern surged back in front with the next 10 points and kept the lead throughout the remainder of the half.

Southeastern led by as many as nine points in the first half but the Privateers kept within earshot as they went to the half trailing 32-24. The Lady Lions led for nearly 17 minutes of the first 20 of play.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Kyla Davis and DeArica Pryor co-led the team in scoring with 13 points each. Pryor also added six boards and four assists. Tiana Gipson finished with eight points while Tomyree Thompson added six.

NEXT UP

The Privateers will host Northwestern State on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Lakefront Arena.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}