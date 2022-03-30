NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Herron Jr. and Pearce Howard combined for seven hits and eight RBI and the New Orleans Privateers (14-9) jumped ahead early in a 14-6 win over the Tulane Green Wave (16-9-1) on Tuesday at Maestri Field.



The win keeps Privateers head coach Blake Dean ‘s home record against Tulane at a perfect 7-0.

Tulane was outhit 14-7 and didn’t help themselves in the field, committing six errors. The last time a Tulane Baseball team had a six-error game was versus Pepperdine in 2004. The Green Wave defense has struggled for a large portion of the season, committing a total of 29 errors so far.

“We kind of seem to ebb and flow,” said Tulane head coach Travis Jewett . “I don’t feel like we came out ready to play the game.”

The Privateers have a scheduled contest against Louisiana on Wednesday at Maestri Field before heading to Houston for the weekend. Stay tuned for further developments.

Tulane will head to Memphis to open AAC play on Friday. Grant Siegel , Dylan Carmouche and Michael Massey will take the hill for the Wave this Friday through Sunday.

(Information in this article has been provided by UNO and Tulane sports information offices)