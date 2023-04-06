Courtesy of LionSports.net

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans swept a doubleheader from the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team, 10-0 and 22-2, in Southland Conference action Thursday afternoon at Maestri Field.



Southeastern (16-15, 3-5 SLC) mustered just seven hits combined in the two games against the Privateers (18-13, 4-4 SLC). Shea Thomas had a pair of hits in the opener and Tyler Finke picked up one hit in each game.



Both pitching staffs walked more batters than they struck out on the day.



The Privateers claimed the Pontchartrain Bowl for the third time in series history. Sponsored by alumni of the SLU chapter of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity, UNO also took home the trophy during the 2016 and 2021 seasons.



GAME ONE – UNO 10, SLU 0 (8 innings)

The Privateers batted around in the first inning, scoring six runs off SLU starting pitcher Brennan Stuprich .



Southeastern went to the bullpen following a one-out, RBI double in the third. Jack Walker worked out of the inning before surrendering a two-run home run in the fourth. From that point forward, Walker settled in and finished out his appearance with four scoreless frames.



The Lions’ offense stalled out with runners on base, stranding 10 through the first five innings and 11 total in the game.



A run in the eighth off reliever Jacob Scherer ended the game.



UNO reliever Caleb Seroski (1-0) earned the win, tossing three scoreless innings. He scattered two hits and two walks, striking out three batters. Stuprich (3-3) suffered the loss after being charged with seven runs in 2.1 innings pitched.



Thomas (2-for-4) produced two of the Lions’ four hits in the game. Finke and Dane Watts picked up the others. Watts also drew a pair of walks, reaching base three times in the game.



GAME TWO – UNO 22, SLU 2 (7 innings)

The Privateers pounded out five consecutive hits to open up the first inning off starter Aaron Hosack . A one-out single drove in a pair of runs, forcing SLU into its bullpen early for the second time on the day.



UNO starting pitcher Collin Horton was pulled from the game in the second after walking the first three batters in the inning to load the bases. Sophomore catcher Michael Curry plated a run with a sacrifice fly to center.



The Privateers removed any doubt in the second inning, scoring 10 runs on five hits. A pair of SLU errors led to six of the runs being unearned.



McGwire Turner , a freshman from Helena, Alabama, led off the fourth with the first homer of his collegiate career, a towering shot to left field.



Levi Bennett , a junior right-hander from Bella Vista, Arkansas, worked three perfect innings in relief, striking out one.



UNO reliever Jack Williams (1-0) earned the win, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings. He scattered one hit and two walks, striking one. Hosack (1-2) suffered the loss after being charged with five runs – all earned – in 0.1 innings pitched.



UP NEXT

The series finale has been pushed up to 1:00 p.m. Friday although the forecast calls for excessive amounts of rain over the next two days.