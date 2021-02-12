UNO Schedule Change: Men’s Basketball to Host SFA Monday at 1 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans men’s basketball returns to action on Lundi Gras, February 15 at 1 p.m. at Lakefront Arena. The contest was originally scheduled for 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting UNOPrivateers.com/tickets. A reminder that COVID-19 protocols are in place, and all attending must wear masks at all times and follow social distancing guidelines.

The Privateers are 3-1 at Lakefront Arena this season, with victories in all three Southland Conference home slates. UNO (4-12, 3-5 Southland) has three student-athletes averaging double figures – Damion Rosser (16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists), Troy Green (14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals) and Derek St. Hilaire (10.0 points, 40.2 percent from three-point range). The Privateers are currently in eighth in the Southland.

SFA (12-3, 8-1 Southland) are third in the league (win column) but will not qualify for the 2021 Southland Tournament due to a one-year ban and are scheduled to leave the league following the 2021 spring athletic schedule. The ‘Jacks lead the league in shooting (51.9 percent).

The game will be streamed on the Privateers Sports Network and can be watched by visiting UNOPrivateers.com/watch. Jude Young brings you the action on NASH ICON 106.1 FM and NASHfm1061.com.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}