NEW ORLEANS – Mitchell Sanford hit a two-run triple to put the New Orleans Privateers ahead and they held off the Southeastern Lions for a 3-2 victory and a series sweep on Saturday afternoon at Maestri Field.

It was the first weekend series sweep of Southeastern in program history and the first time the Privateers went at least 3-0 against the Lions in a season since 1982.



DECISIONS

Brandon Mitchell picked up his sixth win of the season as he scattered seven hits over seven innings and struck out six batters. The loss went to Andrew Landry who also threw seven innings. Colton Mercer earned his first save of the season.



New Orleans and Southeastern went back and forth with both teams trading a run in the first. The Lions then went ahead in the top of the sixth. After a hit batter and a walk with two outs, Rhett Rosevear singled to center which brought in Connor Manola.



Then the Privateers responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Anthony Herron Jr. singled into shallow right-center to put the go-ahead run on base. Sanford then worked a 2-1 count before ripping a triple down the right field line to put the Privateers up 3-2.



New Orleans made it hold for their first ever series sweep against the Lions. Mitchell held the Lions off the board in the seventh. Then Mercer came in and got the last six outs. Two men were on with one out in the ninth after a hit batter and an error.



After a mound visit, Mercer induced two ground ball outs. Dylan Mach cut the first one off and got the force at second. Then Kasten Furr charged a ground ball from the bat of Tyler Finke and threw to first in time to end the fastest nine-inning game this year (one hour, 53 minutes).



Southeastern started the game with back-to-back doubles and three consecutive hits. Manola then flied out to right and Sanford fired home to cut down Shea Thomas who tried to score. The ball was not handled initially but Jorge Tejeda regathered and tagged Thomas.



New Orleans responded when Tristan Moore singled to drive in Furr in the bottom of the first.



INSIDE THE BOX

At one point, Mitchell retired 14 straight batters in his outing. Herron had two hits and a run scored. Dylan Mach went 1-for-3. Mercer became the fifth different pitcher to record a save for the Privateers. This season, New Orleans is now 3-0 in one-run games.



Dane Watts went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Clay Cook also had a stolen base for Southeastern. Landry allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings and Lance Lauve threw a scoreless frame for the Lions.



NEXT UP

The Privateers will continue conference play at Texas A&M-CC next Friday. The series starts with a first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

{Courtesy: UNO Athletics}