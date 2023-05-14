NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers hit five home runs and overcame a sixth-inning rally as they pulled away to a 15-5 win over the UIW Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Sullivan Field. The win secured the third consecutive weekend series for the Privateers.



The win coupled with a no contest between HCU and Southeastern due to field conditions sealed a spot in the Southland Tournament for the Privateers.



DECISIONS

Tyler LeBlanc held the Cardinals to one run through the first five innings as he picked up the win. The loss was charged to Micah Berens.



New Orleans was in command, leading 7-1 heading to the sixth. However, two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with nobody out. Jamey Richey ripped a double down the third base line to plate all three runs. A later sac fly cut the Privateer lead to 7-5.



The Privateers bounced right back though with a big inning of their own. They sent all nine men to the plate and scored six runs. Issac Williams bounced one off the turf and into left for an RBI double. Tyler Bischke followed later in the inning with a two-run single. The scoring rally was capped off by Miguel Useche who hit a two-run homer to right field that opened the advantage up to 13-5.



New Orleans was in cruise control from there as they added another run in the eighth and in the ninth. Caleb Seroski , Ryan Delorbe and Canaan Clayton each threw a scoreless inning on the mound to help close the door.



It was a power surge of a weekend for the Privateers who hit 11 homers at Sullivan Field. Bischke provided the third two-homer game of the weekend as he joined Tristan Moore and Kasten Furr in that department.



The win moved the Privateers to 31 total, which matched a single season high for head coach, Blake Dean .



INSIDE THE BOX

The Privateers banged out 18 hits on the day. Bischke went 3-for-6 with six RBI. Useche had four hits and was a triple shy of the cycle. Mitchell Sanford added three hits and two RBI. Anthony Herron Jr. and Jorge Tejeda also hit home runs on the afternoon.



Furr scored three runs while Issac Williams added two hits and Jeissy De la Cruz reached base three times.



NEXT UP

The final series of the regular season begins on Thursday against Nicholls with a 6:30 p.m. scheduled first pitch.

{Courtesy: UNO Athletics}