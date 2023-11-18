CHICAGO- New Orleans (2-1) fought to complete the comeback over Loyola Chicago but fell short in a 73-70 loss despite Jordan Johnson’s 31 points at Gentile Arena Saturday afternoon.

Never leading the game and tying it once, New Orleans rallied and had Johnson open for a three-pointer to send the game to overtime with less than five seconds on the clock but the shot was unsuccessful.

Johnson, who was consecutively named New Orleans Player of the Game, put up a sterling 31 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead New Orleans. Behind Johnson was Carlos Hart who had nine points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal. Jamond Vincent led the way in rebounding with seven and also chipped in six points.

The Privateers were slow to pressure the ball in the first few minutes and allowed the Ramblers to build an early 10-2 lead. A 7-0 run by Jordan Johnson combined with Tyson Jackson getting to the foul line tied the game at 17. Jones also put up a quick six points early in the half to close the gap, but Loyola extended the lead to ten points to close out the half 41-31.

The second half saw the Privateers cut the game down to one possession twice at 68-66 and at 72-70 behind Johnson’s 21 points and Hart’s seven to lead the team. New Orleans outscored Loyola 39-32 in the second half and from three-point range with Johnson and Hart combining for six.

New Orleans held Loyola to 20% shooting from long range and only 14 points in the paint compared to the first half where they managed to put up 22 points from inside.

Johnson’s game-high 31 points is his third career game with 30 plus points and came on 11-of-22 shooting from the floor, 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range and a 3-of-5 effort from the free throw line.

The Privateers finished with 13 assists and 37 rebounds on 23 field goals to close out the game 73-70.

QUICK FACTS

The 31-point effort was Johnson’s third time with 30+ points in his career

New Orleans is now 1-2 all-time against Loyola with the loss

UP NEXT

The Privateers look to wash away the bitter finish with a win over Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla Monday, Nov. 20.

