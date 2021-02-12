UNO Privateer Golf opens season this weekend at the LaTour Intercollegiate

NEW ORLEANS — Competitive golf returns for the University of New Orleans after 340 days when the Privateers head to Mathews, Louisiana for the LaTOUR Intercollegiate hosted by Nicholls this weekend.

FORMAT

54-holes over three days with 18 holes each on Saturday (Feb. 13th), Sunday (Feb. 14th) and Monday (Feb. 14th). The tournament was originally scheduled for just Sunday and Monday but will be played over three days due to impending weather conditions in the area.

The following other schools are confirmed to compete in the event: Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, HBU, Jacksonville, State, Louisiana Tech, Missouri State, Nicholls, Samford, Southeastern, Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin, UIW, UTRGV.

THE LINEUP:

Grayson Gilbert Sophomore, 71.6 avg in ’19-20. Florian Moosmeier Junior, 72.3 avg in ’19-20. Brady Bennett Junior, 74.0 avg in ’19-20. Dwayne Heron Freshman, n/a. Nolan Lambert Junior, 74.6 avg. in ’19-20.



INDEPENDENTS:

The Privateers will also take two independent golfers with them this weekend with Odessa College transfer William Wargen filling the first spot. The second spot will be taken by either Thomas Artigas or Brendan Winters.

Artigas featured in last year’s LaTOUR Intercollegiate and finished tied for 59th with rounds of 77, 73, and 74 (224) as a true freshman. Thomas was also the last Privateer to compete as an independent golfer when he shot a 161 in last year’s TVA Community Credit Union Invitational in October.

UNO has not taken two independent golfers to a tournament since the 2019 edition of the LaTOUR Collegiate Challenge. Bennett shot a 74 while Lambert shot a 78 in the single-round event on the same golf course.

THE COURSE

LaTOUR Golf Club – Mathews, La.

7,170 Yards – Par 72

74.1 Rating, 129.0 Slope

WEATHER CONDITIONS

Saturday – High of 49, 40% chance of rain, Winds N at 10 to 20 MPH.

Sunday – High of 48, 50% chance of rain, Wins N/NE at 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday – High of 45, 80% chance of rain, Winds N/NW at 10 to 20 MPH.

LAST TIME ON THE COURSE:

The Privateers fell a few strokes short of winning their second consecutive tournament for the first time since 2008 at the Colin Montgomerie Invitational in Spring, Texas on March 10. The COVID19 pandemic canceled all athletics at the University two days later.

T2 New Orleans, U. of 292 285 290 | 869

T7 Grayson Gilbert 72 70 74 | 216

T11 Ryan Fulton 70 75 72 | 217

T14 Florian Moosmeier 73 71 74 | 218

T33 Lukas Heckmann 69 81 73 | 223

T45 Brady Bennett 73 76 76 | 225

LAST TIME AT THE LaTOUR INTERCOLLEGIATE:

UNO finished strong as they shot 279 in the third round – the best round of the Jeff Lorio era, and the school’s best round as a program since 2006. Moosmeier, Lukas Heckmann, and Bennett all shot below 70 in the final round at the LaTOUR Golf Club. Heckmann, Bennett, Lambert, and Artigas all had career-best 54-hole totals in last year’s event.

T11 New Orleans, U. of 295 293 279 | 867

T20 Florian Moosmeier 70 76 66 |212

T29 Lukas Heckmann 73 72 70 | 215

T53 Brady Bennett 76 76 69 | 221

T59 Nolan Lambert 76 72 76 | 224

T59 Thomas Artigas 77 73 74 | 224

