UNO Privateer Baseball to now open season against Southern

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers will now play the Southern Jaguars for the opening weekend of the 2021 season and opening day will be on Saturday.

The Privateers will play a single game on 2 p.m. Saturday followed by a doubleheader on Sunday. The twin billing on Sunday is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. with 45 minutes in between.

The schedule was changed due to severe winter weather impacting travel for Alcorn State.

New Orleans is 34-19 all-time against Southern. This will be the third time since 2017 the Privateers will open the regular season against the Jaguars.

Stay tuned for any further developing schedule changes throughout the season.



SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans are encouraged to follow @UNOPrivateers on Twitter, @UNOPrivateers on Instagram, like /UNOPrivateers on Facebook and subscribe to the UNOPrivateers YouTube channel.



{Courtesy: Press Release from UNO Athletics}