NEW ORLEANS – Head men’s basketball coach Mark Slessinger made an announcement today, finalizing the coaching staff for New Orleans men’s basketball team with the appointment of Javan Felix as assistant coach.

A New Orleans native, Felix brings with him valuable experience from Loyola University New Orleans, where he served as assistant coach for two seasons.

Felix joined the Loyola men’s basketball program as an assistant coach in August 2021.

In his second season (2022-2023) with the team, Felix contributed to the Wolf Pack securing both the SSAC Regular Season and Tournament Championships for the second consecutive year. The team’s impressive 24-7 overall record tied for the second-most wins in a single season in Loyola’s program history. Notably, in Felix’s debut season on the coaching staff, Loyola achieved a significant milestone by clinching the 2022 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship title, marking only the second national championship in the school’s history.

Before transitioning from player to coach, Felix enjoyed a professional basketball career playing in the respected Croatian professional basketball league during the 2016-2017 season. Subsequently, he went on to play in the NBA’s G League, representing the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers organizations from 2017 to 2020.

During his time as a student-athlete at the University of Texas, Felix was a point guard under the guidance of head coaches Rick Barnes and Shaka Smart. Throughout his four years, he played in 132 games while starting 78 of them. Felix made the Big 12 all-conference team in 2014 and was a member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll. He was also named the Big 12 Player of the week and the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week. Felix’s presence was instrumental in Texas’ success as the team earned three NCAA Tournament berths during his tenure.

Prior to his college career, Felix experienced a storied high school career at St. Augustine High School, where he led the Purple Knights to a 5A State Championship. His performance during his junior season earned him the prestigious 5A Player of the Year award, solidifying his reputation as one of the elite point guards in the nation before joining the University of Texas.

Felix is a 2016 graduate of the University of Texas with a bachelor’s degree in physical culture and sports.

HEAD COACH MARK SLESSINGER

“We are beyond happy to welcome Javan to the Lakefront. I have known him and his family for over a decade. They are so deep rooted in our beloved city, so to see him take this next step is very special. Javan has been successful at every step of his basketball career and has always displayed tremendous humility while doing so. This humility has allowed him to be very impactful in his coaching career. Javan has hit the ground running and is making impacts to help our student-athletes reach their goals on and off the floor.”

ASSISTANT COACH JAVAN FELIX

“This coaching position holds significance for me due to the personal connections I have made throughout my career in this community. It presents a captivating opportunity to immerse myself in the local environment, inspiring and impacting the next generation. What makes this opportunity even more meaningful is that coaching has always been about fostering the development of student athletes, helping them grow into well-rounded individuals, not solely focusing on their basketball skills. This chance aligns perfectly with my aspirations of making a positive difference in their lives and guiding them towards becoming better individuals overall. This opportunity represents a crucial stride in my growth as a coach and professional. Being a part of a program with a highly experienced staff and mentors whom I can learn from on a daily basis is a prospect I embrace with utmost humility. I will approach this role with a deep appreciation for the valuable lessons and blessings it brings, leveraging them as opportunities for personal growth and advancement of our program.”

“I want to thank my family, with a huge emphasis on my mother and Father. I want to express my gratitude for the unwavering love, guidance, and support you have provided throughout my life. Your incredible dedication and the values you instilled in me have been instrumental in shaping the person I have become and setting me on a path towards success. From an early age, you taught me the importance of hard work, perseverance, and integrity, instilling in me a strong work ethic that has carried me through every challenge I’ve faced. Your belief in my abilities and your constant support have fueled my confidence and ambition. It has always been supported over pressure I am truly fortunate to have you as my parents, and I will forever cherish the lessons you have taught me. Thank you for molding me into the person I am today. God is the greatest!”

{Courtesy: UNO Athetics}