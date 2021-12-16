UNO Men’s Basketball game against Dillard postponed

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans men’s basketball contest against local rival Dillard, originally set for this Friday, Dec. 17 at the UNO Lakefront Arena, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols. No make up date has been scheduled at this time.

The Privateers next game on the schedule shifts to another battle with a New Orleans institution as UNO heads uptown to take on Tulane on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Tipoff is set for 7 PM CT at Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}