UNO Men’s Basketball Announces Schedule Update

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans men’s basketball announced the make-up dates for SFA and Central Arkansas, and the schedule change for its matchup against UIW.

The Privateers will host the ‘Jacks on Lundi Gras, February 15 at 3 p.m. at Lakefront Arena. UNO welcomes the Bears Monday, February 22 at 7 p.m. and heads to San Antonio to take on the Cardinals on Monday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

The UIW game was originally scheduled for Saturday, February 13.

The updated schedule is on UNOPrivateers.com and HERE.

{Courtesy: Press Release from UNO Athletics}