UNO MBB Recap: Rosser Flirts with Double-Double in Midweek Setback

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Damion Rosser finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals, and Derek St. Hilaire connected on four triples in New Orleans’ 81-73 loss Wednesday evening to Northwestern State at Prather Coliseum.

The Privateers led by as much as six, but the Demons outscored UNO by 11 to complete the comeback.

Northwestern State 81, New Orleans 73

Records: Northwestern State (4-14, 3-4 Southland), New Orleans (4-11, 3-4 Southland)

Location: Prather Coliseum (Natchitoches, Louisiana)

KEY MOMENTS

The Privateers drove a 9-2 run to their first lead of the ballgame with 12:32 remaining in the first (15-11).

The sequence featured three NSU turnovers and a fast break dunk by Rodney Carson Jr.

Northwestern State scored eight unanswered to regain the lead, 19-18.

New Orleans ended the opening stanza with six consecutive points and a 37-34 lead.

Rosser went 5-of-8 in the first for 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.

St. Hilaire went 4-for-5 from deep for a team-high 12 points in the half.

The Privateers extended their lead to five with 11:21 remaining on back-to-back dunks by LaDarius Marshall .

. The Demons run allowed NSU to regain the lead – 63-61 – with 5:15 to go and take round one against the Privateers.

STATS

Lamont Berzat dished out five assists and St. Hilaire added four.

dished out five assists and St. Hilaire added four. Larry Owens went 7-of-10 for 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Trenton Massner led all scorers with 21 points.

GAME NOTES

New Orleans started Berzat, Carson Jr., Troy Green, Jahmel Myers and Rosser.

UP NEXT

The Privateers head to Southeastern Louisiana to close out the first half Southland Conference play on Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}