UNO falls to top-ranked Loyola in exhibition game on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans men’s basketball program fell to visiting top-ranked local foe Loyola, 80-72, in an exhibition contest at the UNO Lakefront Arena on Saturday evening. It was the first and only tune up for the Privateers in a true game-like atmosphere before their regular-season gets underway on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with a trip to SEC power Ole Miss.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: New Orleans – 72, Loyola – 80

LOCATION: UNO Lakefront Arena – New Orleans, La.

RECORDS: New Orleans 0-0 (0-0), Loyola 0-0 (0-0)

GAME NOTES

– Troy Green led the charge for UNO with 17 points (which included a perfect mark of 8-of-8 from the charity stripe) to go with five boards and a steal. He led the Privateers with his rating of plus-nine.

– Derek St. Hilaire posted 12 points along with four assists and a steal.

– In his first action with the Privateers, forward Tyson Jackson dropped in 12 points and added five rebounds.

– Jahmel Myers chipped in 10 points (on a perfect 4-of-4 from the field night) and two rebounds in just 11 minutes of action.

– De’Sean Allen-Eikens was the fifth Privateer to reach double-digits in points as he contributed 10 to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

– It was a back-and-forth opening half of play as New Orleans held a 35-34 edge after one. The Privateers shot 55.6 percent from the field (15-of-27).

– It was a different tale in the second half as Loyola caught fire. The Wolfpack improved their shooting by 11.7 percent from the opening half as they outscored the Privateers by a 46-37 margin to close out the 80-72 victory.

– Loyola outscored New Orleans by a 30-12 margin off points off turnovers and recorded a 23-3 edge in second chance points.

– The Privateers held a strong edge off the bench, as the UNO backups outscored their counterparts by a 28-12 edge.

NEXT UP

The Privateers will get their 2021-22 campaign officially underway as the squad heads to Ole Miss for a non-conference showdown with the Rebels on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion. Tip is set for 6:30 PM and the game will be featured in front of a national audience on ESPN+.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}