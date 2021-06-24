UNO Basketball releases 2021-22 Schedule

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans head coach Mark Slessinger has unveiled the 2021-22 schedule and the Privateers are scheduled for 14 home contests at Lakefront Arena, beginning with an exhibition against Loyola on Homecoming Week November 6 at 3 p.m.

“This is possibly one of the most exciting non-conference schedules we have had in our tenure,” said Slessinger. “It will give our faculty, students, staff, alumni and fans a consistent run of home games in beautiful Lakefront Arena. Our national schedule against Ole Miss, Northwestern, Texas A&M, Utah State and Ohio State will continue to showcase our university, city, and program, and in-state trips to Tulane and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.”

“We are most excited about being able to play Rice at home along with the Privateer Classic where we will have three great home games over Thanksgiving” added Slessinger.

The unique Southland Pre-Season Tournament is new for 2021-22 and provides a glimpse into the league’s postseason tournament inside the Merrell Center.

“The Southland Pre-Season Tournament will give our student-athletes a unique experience in the same venue as our conference championship,” said Slessinger. “This is the only tournament like it in the country and will give everyone an incredible three days of basketball.”

New Orleans will host Rice at 7 p.m. on November 19 at home, taking on the Owls for the second consecutive season and a Thanksgiving Classic versus Central Arkansas, VMI and Presbyterian. The Privateers host former league foe Central Arkansas on November 24 at 3 p.m., Presbyterian at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and VMI on Friday at 1 p.m.

UNO officially begins the regular season at Ole Miss on November 9, followed by the home opener versus Spring Hill on November 13 at 3 p.m.

The Privateers hit the road to face Northwestern on November 16, followed by the home contest versus the C-USA’s Owls at 7 p.m. on November 19.

The first month of action concludes in College Station against former coach Buzz Williams and the Aggies on November 30. UNO visits the Ragin’ Cajuns on December 3 before returning home to welcome Dillard on December 17 at 7 p.m.

The Privateers visit crosstown rival Tulane on December 21 and The Ohio State on December 28. 2021 concludes with a home slate against Belhaven on New Year’s Eve at 1 p.m.

The Southland Tip-Off Tournament is scheduled for January 6-8 in Katy, Texas, home of the conference championship. The Merrell Center will host a non-conference tournament featuring the eight league participants.

League play officially tips off January 15 and UNO has a three-game homestand to begin SLC action with Nicholls at 4 p.m., Southeastern (January 20 at 7 p.m.) and Northwestern State (January 22 at 4 p.m.).

This season, the Southland schedule features doubleheaders on Thursdays and Saturdays with the exception being the final home contest – March 2 vs. HBU at 7 p.m.

UNO will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on February 10, UIW February 12 and McNeese February 19.

The Southland Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 9. All times and dates are subject to change

Season ticket deposits are now available by calling Vince Granito at 504-280-GAME.

2021-22 MBB SCHEDULE

11/6/2021 3 p.m. Loyola (EXHIBITION) H As Scheduled 11/9/2021 TBD Ole Miss A As Scheduled 11/13/2021 3 p.m. Spring Hill H As Scheduled 11/16/2021 TBD Northwestern A As Scheduled 11/19/2021 7 p.m. Rice H As Scheduled 11/24/2021 3 p.m. Central Arkansas H As Scheduled 11/25/2021 3 p.m. Presbyterian H As Scheduled 11/26/2021 1 p.m. VMI H As Scheduled 11/30/2021 TBD Texas A&M A As Scheduled 12/3/2021 TBD Louisiana A As Scheduled 12/11/2021 TBD TBD A As Scheduled 12/17/2021 7 p.m. Dillard H As Scheduled 12/21/2021 7 p.m. Tulane A As Scheduled 12/28/2021 TBD Ohio State A As Scheduled 12/31/2021 1 p.m. Belhaven H As Scheduled 1/6/2022 TBD TBD N As Scheduled 1/7/2022 TBD TBD N As Scheduled 1/8/2022 TBD TBD N As Scheduled 1/15/2022 4 p.m. Nicholls H As Scheduled 1/20/2022 7 p.m. Southeastern H As Scheduled 1/22/2022 4 p.m. Northwestern State H As Scheduled 1/27/2022 TBD HBU A As Scheduled 1/29/2022 TBD McNeese State A As Scheduled 2/3/2022 TBD Texas A&M-Corpus Christi A As Scheduled 2/5/2022 TBD UIW A As Scheduled 2/10/2022 7 p.m. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi H As Scheduled 2/12/2022 4 p.m. UIW H As Scheduled 2/19/2022 4 p.m. McNeese State H As Scheduled 2/24/2022 TBD Southeastern A As Scheduled 2/26/2022 TBD Northwestern State A As Scheduled 3/2/2022 7 p.m. HBU H As Scheduled 3/5/2022 TBD Nicholls A As Scheduled 3/9/2022 TBD Southland Tournament N As Scheduled

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}