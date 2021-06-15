UNO Basketball Fan Fest Scheduled for June 24 at Lakefront Arena

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Athletics is pleased to announce the 2021-22 Basketball Fan Fest at Lakefront Arena on June 24.

Meet the team, hear about the men’s and women’s basketball schedules, enter for a chance to win exclusive giveaways and free lunch are on the docket next Thursday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. RSVPs are strongly encouraged and fans wishing to attend can register by visiting UNOPrivateers.com/BasketballFanFest.

Head men’s coach Mark Slessinger and head women’s coach Keeshawn Davenport will speak about their upcoming 2021-22 schedules, Emmanuel Pepis will introduce the men’s and women’s basketball squads and more as we look forward to welcoming back Privateers Nation to Lakefront Arena.

Season ticket interest forms will be available as well and more information on tickets will be posted at a later time.

{Courtesy: release from UNO}