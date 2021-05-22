UNO Baseball will be No. 2 Seed in the 2021 Southland Tournament

Image Taken at Oklahoma State Cowboys vs New Orleans Privateers Baseball Game, Thursday, May 20, 2021, O’Brate Stadium, Stillwater, OK. Bruce Waterfield/OSU Athletics

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans baseball will be the No. 2 seed in the 2021 Southland Conference Tournament and begin its quest for a league title on Wednesday, May 26 against the No. 7 seed (To Be Determined).

The Southland Tournament will be hosted in Hammond at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. The tournament central page can be found HERE.

All games will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and the radio call via Emmanuel Pepis can be heard on NASH ICON 106.1 FM (HERE).

The Privateers’ regular season finale at No. 21 Oklahoma State was canceled due to weather in Stillwater.

New Orleans closes out the regular season 28-26 overall and 23-17 in conference.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}