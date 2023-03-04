Article courtesy of UNO Athletics

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers got out to a huge lead early and held through a belated Brown Bears rally for a 9-5 win on Saturday afternoon at Maestri Field.



DECISIONS

Brandon Mitchell spun a gem for his second win of the season. He struck out a career-high 11 batters in seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits. Santhosh Gottam pitched three innings and allowed eight runs (six earned). The save went to Beau Blanchard after he came in and got the last two outs in the ninth.



New Orleans (6-4) built a 9-0 lead through the first seven innings. The Bears were resilient and patient as they started their rally in the eighth. Four walks and three hits later, Brown (0-6) sent all nine to the plate and plated five runs. Two of them came off a pinch hit single by Jared Johnson to trim the Privateer advantage to 9-5.



In the ninth, Jose Cabrera got the first batter on a groundout but the next three reached on two walks and a single. Blanchard came on and he struck out Nathan Brasher in three pitches. He then induced a pop up off the bat of Jacob Burley that was handled a few steps into the outfield grass by Tyler Bischke .



New Orleans has now won five straight and will look for the series sweep on Sunday.



The Privateers scored eight runs in the first three innings and the top of the lineup starred on the day. Kasten Furr and Bischke combined for eight hits (three doubles), four RBI and four runs scored. Issac Williams continued his strong week with a pair of RBI singles in his first two at-bats.



INSIDE THE BOX

Anthony Herron Jr. added two hits with a double and a run scored. Nathan Blasick had a hit, a walk and two runs. Mitchell surpassed his previous high of 10 strikeouts, which he achieved in his freshman season against Abilene Christian (2019).



Gunner Boree drew three walks and went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run. Burley went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.



NEXT UP

The Privateers will face Brown on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the series finale.