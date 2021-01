NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 10: John Jenkins #90 of the Chicago Bears catches an interception thrown by Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 10, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The play was ruled a fumble. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After last year’s playoff loss to Minnesota, the Saints figured to come out inspired to make things right a year later.

However, New Orleans leads Chicago only 7-3 at the half in an NFC wild card game at the Superdome.

The Bears have only 103 yards of offense, and are 0 for 6 on third down.

Drew Brees is 14 of 23 passing for 120 yards, including a first quarter 11 yard TD pass to Michael Thomas.

Former Tulane kicker Cairo Santos booted a 36 yard field goal for Chicago.