“Unfinished business” for Ponchatoula in upcoming football season

PONCHATOULA, La. —The Ponchatoula Green Wave’s focus in 2021 will be defense.

Jacoby Mathews took reps at Quarterback last season, finishing with 1,500 total yards and 23 touchdowns.

The LSU commit will be a utility player for the Wave while Junior Quarterback Nolan Tribble takes over the majority of Quarterback duties.

“If Jacoby is not playing Quarterback all of the time, we can use him all over the field. He can play safety, he can play corner, he’ll play some receiver and if we need him to play wildcat Quarterback, we’ll do that as well. We just think it gives us more good players on the field at one time,” says Ponchatoula Head Football Coach Hank Tierney.

Tierney adds, “We challenged Nolan this spring to get the job done and he really did a heck of a job.”

Ponchatoula returns 17 starters in 2021 including Mathews, Brayden Johnson, Amorion Walker, Damontrell Osby, and Kody Finley.

A deep and talented senior class all shouldering last year’s disappointing loss to Ruston in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

The Green Wave finished a condensed 2020 season with a 7-2 record.

“It’s unfinished business. We knew we could have just made it further if we executed everything we were supposed to, everything we were taught. There was a lot of upset. We are ready to come back harder this year,” says Ponchatoula Senior Jacoby Mathews.

While championship expectations are once again at an all-time high, Head Coach Hank Tierney says his team and staff remain goal-driven each season.

“Our goal this year is to repeat winning the district championship and make a run at the Superdome. That’s our goal and that’s what we go out and work for every day,” says Tierney.

Ponchatoula is back in action against Newman in their jamboree.

Their full 2021-22 schedule is listed below: