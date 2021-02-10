Undisputed: Ponchatoula Girls Basketball finishes regular season undefeated

PONCHATOULA, La. – The Ponchatoula Girl’s Basketball team accomplished a first in program history Wednesday night, finishing the regular season with a perfect 28-0 record.
The Green Wave defeated district opponent Fontainebleau, 85-47 to accomplish the feat.
Ponchatoula Junior, Jaylee Womack, led all scorers with 25 points. Sophomore, Taylor Jackson, added 20 for the Green Wave.
For more on the Green Wave’s impressive season, tune into Friday Night Sports at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 and the replay at midnight on WGNO.