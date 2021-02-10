Undisputed: Ponchatoula Girls Basketball finishes regular season undefeated

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulane University men’s basketball team (8-7; 3-7 AAC) snapped a 10-game road losing streak at Tulsa Wednesday night, as it posted a 58-48 win over the Golden Hurricane inside the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

The Green Wave’s win over Tulsa marked just the second time in series history that Tulane had posted a win over the Golden Hurricane at the road. Tulsa, which defeated then No. 5-ranked Houston back on Dec. 29, was held to its lowest scoring output of the season.