MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, Aug. 15, ULM’s Athletic Director announced his resignation will be effective on Sept. 1. McDonald has served as the Athletic Director for the past three years after serving as the university’s Chief Administrative Officer and Interim Athletic Director in 2019.

Prior to coming to the university, McDonald spent 35 years in the financial services industry, primarily commercial banking.

Under Scott’s leadership, ULM has seen tremendous growth and success in our athletic programs, from facilities, academics, staffing, athletes, coaches, and funding. He has positioned us well to move to the next level of competition on and off the field as we continue to seek excellence in all we do. Scott has been a mentor and friend to me from day one of my Presidency, always providing sound guidance and representing ULM in the best manner possible. He and his wife, Leazel, poured their hearts into our university and athletic programs and students, and will be missed dearly. We wish them both the best with sincere appreciation for their dedication and contributions to ULM. ULM President Dr. Ron Berry

During McDonald’s tenure as Athletic Director, more than $6.1 million were invested in the improvements of facilities which includes the renovation of the Athletic Administrative Offices, new Sports Medicine room, the Stangier-Young Leadership Center at softball, new artificial surface, and stadium renovations at baseball, a Football Players Lounge in Malone Stadium, a new roof for Fant-Ewing Coliseum, and renovations to the Grove and the RV tailgating area.

The university plans to name an Interim Athletic Director as soon as possible while it conducts a national search for its Athletic Director.