YOUNGSVILLE, LA (KLFY) — The UL Softball team continued its dominance at the Mardi Gras Mambo tournament in Youngsville.

The Cajuns defeated Portland State 11-6, then beat Lipscomb 11-3 in six innings in the second game of the double-header.

Freshman Maddie Hayden had four RBI in the win over Portland State.

Gerry Glasco’s squad has the opportunity to avenge the only loss of the season, as Louisiana faces Alabama in a rematch on Sunday. First pitch is around 11 a.m.

Click the video above for highlights and postgame reaction following the wins over Portland State and Lipscomb.