UL-Lafayette escapes San Marcos with win, UL-Monroe falls in Little Rock

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Cedric Russell had 21 points as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly defeated Texas State 62-60. Dou Gueye had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette, which won its fourth consecutive game.

Mylik Wilson added eight rebounds. Mason Harrell had 14 points for the Bobcats, whose five-game win streak was broken. Alonzo Sule added 11 points and Shelby Adams grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Ragin’ Cajuns improve to 2-1 against the Bobcats for the season. In the most recent matchup, Texas State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 71-59 on Jan. 2.

Arkansas-Little Rock 66, UL-Monroe 62

Nikola Maric had 17 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas-Little Rock edged past Louisiana-Monroe 66-62. Koreem Ozier led the Warhawks on Friday night with 19 points.