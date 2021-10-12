UL aiming for packed house at Cajun Field for App State showdown

Tuesday the Cajuns will meet up with one of the long-time Sun Belt rivals on the gridiron.

The nationally televised game against Appalachian State has serious Sun Belt title game implications.

Winning that game could be the difference between hosting or not when it comes to the conference championship game.

On Sunday’s edition of Inside Cajun Nation, UL Athletics Director Dr. Bryan Maggard stressed the need to have a packed Cajun Field because a game like this profiles the entire University.

“When you play a weeknight game like we are on Tuesday night, it’s imperative that we show a full stadium,” Dr. Maggard says. “App state played Marshall on a Thursday night, and they upwards of 25K people there. We need that type of showing if not more this coming Tuesday.”