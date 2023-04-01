HAMMOND, La. – UIW pounded out 13 hits Saturday night, defeating the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team, 5-2, in Southland Conference action at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

The series between Southeastern (16-11, 3-2 SLC) and UIW (14-13, 3-2 SLC) is split one game each and both teams are tied for first place in the conference with Lamar and Nicholls, which have split the first two games of their series in Beaumont, Texas.

Tyler Finke had a pair of hits, and drove in both runs, as SLU struggled against Cardinal pitching.

For the second time in as many games, UIW jumped out in front early. A one-out walk and back-to-back hits helped lead to a 2-0 lead.

Southeastern cut into the deficit almost immediately. Cardinal starting pitcher Isaiah Zavala hit Rhett Rosevear with a pitch and Finke followed with an RBI double down the left-field line. Unlike the series opener, that was all the Lions picked up in the first.

UIW came right back with four hits in the second to take the two-run advantage back.

The Lions scratched across a run in the fifth, pulling within one. With one out, Zavala issued back-to-back walks to Clay Cook and Rosevear. Finke followed with an RBI single to left.

UIW once again responded, scoring two runs in the sixth off reliever Hunter O’Toole and taking a 5-2 lead.

Southeastern put runners on in each of the final four innings, but could not muster any additional offense.

Zavala (4-0) earned the win, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings pitched. He scattered four hits and three walks, striking out five batters. Steve Hayward earned his second save, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings and fanning four.

Kinzeler (4-1) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs in five innings of work. The junior from Covington, Louisiana allowed eight hits and four walks, striking out two.

UP NEXT

The series wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m. with Benny Latino Day at the ballpark. The baseball program will honor the newest recipient of its Lion for Life Award. It is also a Military Sunday with all active duty military personnel and veterans receiving free admission (must show Military ID at the ticket window).

Lion junior right-hander Andrew Landry (2-3, 3.34) draws the Sunday starting assignment while UIW has not announced a starter for the series finale.

{Courtesy: Southeastern Athletics}