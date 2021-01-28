Tyson scores 31 points, No. 6 Houston routs Tulane, 83-60

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored a career-high 31 points, hitting a career-best nine 3-pointers, and No. 6 Houston routed Tulane 83-60.

Tramon Mark added 16 points and Justin Gorham grabbed 15 rebounds for Houston, which has won seven straight.

Tyson attempted 15 of his 18 shots outside the 3-point line and hit two of three shots from closer in.

His nine 3s tied a Houston single-game record.

Gorham eclipsed 10 rebounds in a game for the seventh straight time.

Jordan Walker scored 16 and Gabe Watson added 13 points for Tulane.

