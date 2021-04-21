Tyson Jackson Transfers to UNO

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans head men’s basketball coach Mark Slessinger welcomes his fourth spring signee in 6-9, Tyson Jackson, to the Lakefront. Jackson will have three seasons of eligibility and joins UNO following two seasons at Middle Tennessee State.

“I’m excited to be a part of a culture that values winning and hard work,” said Jackson.

Jackson started the first two games of the season in 2020-21 and appeared in 22, averaging 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds. He posted 10 points and six rebounds against UAB in 19 minutes of action and pulled down five or more boards three times. As a true freshman, the Fairburn, Georgia native appeared on the Conference USA All-Freshman Team after playing in all 31 games. He started 22 and averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and led the Blue Raiders in blocks with 21. He was named C-USA Freshman of the Week on December 16 after going 7-of-7 for 14 points and added eight boards at Ole Miss.

“Tyson is a dynamic forward who will bring an immediate presence on both ends of the floor,” said Slessinger. “Tyson plays with great energy and passion and will blend well with our team. He will be impactful in so many ways. He is motivated to be a leader for our student-athletes and help take us back to March Madness.”

He played one season at Hargrave Military Academy and averaged 15 points and eight rebounds and was listed as a three-star recruit. Prior to his prep year, Jackson attended Creekside High and was First Team All-State, Coca-Cola Player of the Year and two-time First Team All-Region. He averaged 29 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in four seasons.

Jackson joins Simeon Kirkland, Daniel Sackey and Jamond Vincent in the Spring 2021 class that continues to be rolled out.

{Courtesy: Release from UNO Athletics}