NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints announced the signing of former St. Augustine High School and LSU standout Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday afternoon.
According to an official team media release, the 29-year-old unrestricted free agent safety signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints after spending the past three seasons with the Kanas City Chiefs.
Known as the ‘Honey Badger,’ Mathieu is a three-time Pro Bowler, who anchored the Chiefs secondary during the team’s Super Bowl LIV championship run in 2019, and was named to the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s 2010s All-Decade Team.
The nine-year NFL veteran joins fellow ‘big ticket’ safety Marcus Maye along with C.J. Gardner-Johnson and corners Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo and 2022 second-round draft pick Alontae Taylor in what is now one of league’s most talented defensive backfields.
