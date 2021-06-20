Tyrann Mathieu optimistic new deal with Kansas City Chiefs will get done

{Video courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs}

KANSAS CITY — While speaking with media this week, Kansas City Chiefs Safety, Tyrann Mathieu was asked about his ongoing contract talks with the team’s organization.

Mathieu responded, “I cant see me wearing any other uniform.”

Mathieu is entering the final season of his 3-year, $42 million dollar contract with the team, hoping that both sides can reach a new deal before he hits the free agent market at the end of the 2021 season.

“It’s been everything I’ve asked for. For me, I feel I can play football anywhere, but when you develop relationships with certain people, these people become a part of your life. So, Coach Spags (Steve Spagnuolo), Coach (David), Coach (Andy) Reid, Coach Rubin our strength coach. All of these men are important to me. I can’t see me ever walking away from that relationship,” says Mathieu.

The former St. Aug Purple Knight and LSU Tiger helped the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title in 2019.

In last year’s runner-up finish, Mathieu had 62 tackles and career high 6 interceptions.

More importantly, he feels the guidance of the Chiefs’ coaching staff has allowed him to thrive both on and off the field.

“The mental part of the game is so big for an athlete. I think if any athlete can find the right mental space, I think all of our games could really go to a new level. Obviously I love football, but I think having certain guys around me, mentally, I think it clears my head to focus on just the things that are in front of me,” says Mathieu.

Whether a new deal is reached before the start of the NFL season, Mathieu’s services will be needed as the Chiefs have once again opened up as Super Bowl favorites in the 2021 season.