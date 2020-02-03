Tyrann Mathieu celebrates, sends out thanks after Super Bowl win

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – From the looks of it, few members of the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed the team’s Super Bowl win more than New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu.

The former LSU superstar and St. Augustine High School standout isn’t one to gloat, however.

Shortly after the win, Mathieu took to social media to spread his thanks far and wide.

“Thanks to all the media that shared my story & gave me a chance to outlive the part of my story that made me so tough, connected & gave me a sense of responsibility. Thank you for taking care a kid who past is fragile,” Mathieu tweeted.

The newly minted Super Bowl champion also sat down for an interview with the NFL Network to express his thanks.

To cap it all off, the Kansas City Chiefs tweeted a short video of Mathieu kissing the Lombardi Trophy.

Mathieu said there is one call he’s waiting for that will make his celebration complete.

Can’t wait till my dad call me from prison. I know they turnt in their. It’s 321 TVs in Hunts Correctional facility & I know every last TV was on The Game & everybody in their was rooting for us. We did it! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 3, 2020