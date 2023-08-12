CHICAGO (WGNO) — During the pre-draft process, Tulane running back Tyjae Spears showed scouts countless times that his game could translate to the NFL.

In his preseason debut with the Tennessee Titans, Spears proved that it will.

Tyjae Spears opened Saturday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears with a 22-yard kickoff return. He would finish with six carries for 32 yards (5.3 average) and one reception for four yards.

Spears did all of his damage on the Titans’ opening drive of the game. The drive went 12 plays for 75 yards with an opportunity for Spears to score the first touchdown of his NFL career, but he was stuffed at the Bears’ two-yard line.

Malik Willis would eventually cap off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run, and Tyjae Spears’ day would come to an end shortly after.

The Tennessee Titans selected the Ponchatoula and Tulane product 81st overall in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft after leading Tulane to a 12-2 finish that saw both an AAC and Cotton Bowl championship.

Spears registered 1,837 yards and 21 touchdowns in the Green Wave’s historic campaign.

Tyjae Spears was not the only Tulane talent to shine in his NFL preseason debut.

Macon Clark finished with 4 tackles (3 solo) in his first game with the Chicago Bears.

Former Linebacker, Dorian Williams, led the Buffalo Bills with 7 tackles (6 solo) in their 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts Saturday.

The Bills selected Williams ten picks after his teammate in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

