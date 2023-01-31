MOBILE, Ala. — Tulane standouts Tyjae Spears and Dorian Williams are in Mobile preparing to take part in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Tuesday marked the first day of Senior Bowl practice, with both players taking time after practice to discuss their experience so far.

Here is Tyjae Spears after practice Tuesday:

The last time we saw Tyjae Spears in action, he rushed for 205 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Green Wave’s 46-45 win over USC in the Cotton Bowl. A sign that Tyjae was ready to take the next step in his football journey.

“Playing the game. It made me calm because it made me feel like I can play against anybody. So, that was a great step stepping into the Senior Bowl. So like now I’m confident against anybody and as the days go on, you’re going to see what I’m talking about,” says Tulane running back Tyjae Spears.

Dorian Williams led Tulane with 9 tackles in the Cotton Bowl victory and was Tulane’s top defender this season with 131 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, and 2 interceptions.

Williams displayed a “physicality” all season long that he is prepared to show scouts this week at the Senior Bowl.

Here is Dorian Williams after practice on Tuesday:

Both players will be in action when the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl game kicks off Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.