Ty Montgomery excited to show off versatility in Saints’ offense

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints added Ty Montgomery to their lineup last week.

The 6 foot, 215 pound Wide Receiver turned Running Back was drafted by Green Bay in the 3rd round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

He made the position change to give the Packers more depth at the Running Back position.

“The initial switch wasn’t frustrating,” he said. “I guess at times what became frustrating is, I would be limited to third-and-longs, or screens and not even really a lot of runs. The runs and touches I would get would come at the end of games, either we’re getting blown out or we’re blowing out the other team. That’s been a little frustrating, because I’ve been trying to find my role just to be able to help in any way I can.”

Since his time in Green Bay, Montgomery has also played for thr Baltimore Ravens and with the New York Jets last season.

He saw New Orleans as a perfect landing spot given his relationships with current and former members of the team.

“Being someone who’s from the outside looking in, talking with ex-teammates and whatnot, we just discussed how New Orleans would be a perfect fit for me,” Montgomery said. “Because there’s times where – I remember one year, it was Mark and Alvin. You couldn’t really tell who was the starter. Both of those guys had a lot of production, easily over the 1,200 all-purpose yard mark.

“Taysom Hill, we were actually in Green Bay together (in training camp in 2017) and so I already knew what kind of athlete he was. So to see him thrive – catch balls, running the football and throwing the football – I was already pretty familiar with this offense and this offense putting guys in positions to win.

“Being with Jimmy (Graham) in Green Bay, he talked about it. Watching what Jared Cook has been doing – we were in Green Bay together. It’s just a place where anybody can thrive, really.”