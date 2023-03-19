NEW ORLEANS — Brad Cox is loaded with potential Kentucky Derby contenders including Louisiana Derby favorite Instant Coffee, and he unleashed a couple of new kids on the block in this afternoon’s 6th race allowance.

Bishops Bay with Florent Geroux held off his stablemate Demolition Duke with Colby Hernandez up. Both horses appear to have star potential.

With a pair of wins on the card, Cox is now tied with Ron Faucheux atop the trainer standings with 35 wins with five days to play.

Cox has won four Fair Grounds titles, while Faucheux has taken the last two.

*Courtesy Fair Grounds NOLA