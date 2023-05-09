METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Two days before the Rummel takes on Catholic of Baton Rouge in the LHSAA Division I Select semifinals in Sulphur, La., a couple of Raiders put pen to paper to sign on to play junior college baseball.

First Baseman Rhett Centanni and pitcher/infielder Brock Bullinger will play for Central Alabama Community College in Northeast Montgomery.

For Bullinger, baseball runs through his blood with father Kirk Bullinger and uncle Jim Bullinger enjoying careers as pitchers in the Major Leagues.

Both will have an opportunity to advance to the state finals in a single-game elimination against the Bears.

The first pitch is set for 2 p.m.