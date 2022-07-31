NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — First-year University of Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Michael Desormeaux inherits a winning program from Billy Napier, now at Florida, but the New Iberia native will have to fill a hole left behind by the departure of quarterback Levi Lewis.



Coach Dez said competition is running rampant on the Cajuns’ depth chart. He also said two New Orleans quarterbacks are most certainly in the mix.

“You’ve got two New Orleans products in Lance Legendre and Chandler Fields, who are tremendously talented,” Desormeaux told WGNO Sports during Sun Belt Conference Media Days the Crescent City last week. “You know, Chandler has been in the system a little bit longer. He certainly understands it at a very high level.



“And you’ve got a guy like Lance Legendre,” he continued regarding the former Warren Easton QB. “Tremendously talented. Great kid. Works really hard at it. I think the more he can get comfortable within the system, the better chance he has to go out there and operate day in and day out. He does things physically and athletically that not many people can do out there. They are two top-notch kids.”

By the time the Cajuns open its 2022 season, Desormeaux expects the quarterback battle to resolve itself between junior Ben Wooldridge and redshirt sophomore Chandler Fields from Rummel – both vying for the starting role.



“Last year, Ben and Chandler competed for the two-spot all fall, week in and week out. In spring, we opened it up, had everybody in the mix,” said Desormeaux. “Ben and Chandler have kind of emerged as the two that are probably right now more ready to help us. I think it’s just going to be who can make the best decisions and go out there and put the ball where it needs to go and operate within the system.”



Louisiana-Lafayette will kick off the season against FCS foe Southeastern at Cajun Field on Sept. 3.

Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.