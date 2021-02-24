Two in a row: Pelicans win fourth quarter, defeat Detroit

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The Pelicans won the fourth quarter by ten, and the game by as many.

Wednesday night, New Orleans defeated the Pistons, 128-118 at the Smoothie King Center.

Zion Williamson, named as an All-Star reserve for the Western Conference Tuesday, had 32 points on 13 of 18 shooting from the field.

Steven Adams, returning from an ankle injury had 14 points, and 15 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram had 27 points for the Pelicans.

Detroit was playing without leading scorer Jerami Grant, who was rested. He averages more than 23 points a game.