Two in a row: Pelicans win fourth quarter, defeat Detroit

The Pelicans won the fourth quarter by ten, and the game by as many.
Wednesday night, New Orleans defeated the Pistons, 128-118 at the Smoothie King Center.
Zion Williamson, named as an All-Star reserve for the Western Conference Tuesday, had 32 points on 13 of 18 shooting from the field.
Steven Adams, returning from an ankle injury had 14 points, and 15 rebounds.
Brandon Ingram had 27 points for the Pelicans.
Detroit was playing without leading scorer Jerami Grant, who was rested. He averages more than 23 points a game.