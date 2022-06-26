MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson has informed the club he will leave his job this week.

He will reportedly take the same role at LSU.

Twins spokesman Dustin Morse said Johnson traveled with the team on Sunday night to Cleveland where he will stay on for the five-game series that’s scheduled through Thursday.

D1Baseball.com reported on Twitter that Johnson has accepted the pitching coach position at LSU.

The Twins did not confirm Johnson’s destination.

Further announcements from the club surrounding the staff change will come this week.