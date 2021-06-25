Twelve Tulane Football Players Named Preseason All-AAC By Phil Steele

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tyjae Spears #22 of the Tulane Green Wave is tackled by Evan Fochtman #11 of the Navy Midshipmen at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University football placed 12 players on the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason All-American Athletic Conference team this week.

Offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth, offensive lineman Corey Dublin, defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson and punter Ryan Wright led the way for the Green Wave as each player was selected First Team.

Wide receiver Duece Watts, offensive lineman Joey Claybrook, defensive back Larry Brooks, specialist Jha’Quan Jackson and long snapper Ethan Hudak were tabbed Second Team.

Running back Tyjae Spears and linebacker Marvin Moody were both selected Third Team, while linebacker Kevin Henry was named Fourth Team.

Haynesworth earned the honor after starting all 12 games for the Green Wave at center last season. He helped Tulane average 217.1 rushing yards per game in 2020. The center was named second team all-conference after the 2020 campaign.

Dublin was a key member of an offensive line that helped Tulane end the season on top of the conference in rushing yards per game. He was a second team all-conference honoree following the 2020 season.

Johnson started all 12 games for the Green Wave in 2020. He finished with 33 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries on the season. Johnson scored the first touchdown of his career with a fumble recovery at Houston last season.

Wright led the conference in punt average at 45.2 yards. He recorded 16 punts over 50 yards and 17 inside the 20 last season. The junior punter was named First Team All-AAC after the 2020 season.

Watts paced the team in receptions (31), receiving yards (512), yards per catch average (16.5) and closed the season second on the team lead in touchdowns (six). He earned a spot on the AAC Weekly Honor Roll after posting 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the win over Temple.

Claybrook was a staple on the Green Wave’s offensive line, which led the way for the conference’s leading rushing offense. He was named Honorable Mention All-AAC after the 2020 season.

Brooks recorded 58 tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble on the 2020 season. He led the team in interceptions and finished fifth in total tackles.

Jackson finished the season with 788 all-purpose yards. He led the team in touchdown receptions (eight), tied for the lead in receptions (31) and was second on the squad in receiving yards (425).

Hudak was a consistent force on the Green Wave’s special teams unit in 2020, as he saw action in all 12 games.

Despite playing in just three games, Spears still finished fourth on the team in rushing with 274 yards and averaged an eye-popping 7.4 yards per carry in 2020. He surpassed 100 yards rushing in the first two games of the season for the Green Wave.

Moody earned a spot on the team after he posted a strong 2020 campaign where he made appearances in 10 games and finished third on the team with 68 total tackles.

Henry was named the preseason all-league team following a 2020 campaign that saw him establish himself as one of the top players on the defensive side of the ball. The Oklahoma State transfer finished the year with 48 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and one sack.

The Green Wave will kick off the 2021 regular season against Oklahoma on Sept. 4 in Yulman Stadium. The game will kickoff at 11 a.m. and will be aired on ABC.

2021 Phil Steele 2021 Preseason All-AAC

FIRST TEAM

Sincere Haynesworth, OL

Corey Dublin, OL

Jeffery Johnson, DL

Ryan Wright, P

SECOND TEAM

Duece Watts, WR

Joey Claybrook, OL

Larry Brooks, DB

Jha’Quan Jackson, WR/PR/KR

Ethan Hudak, LS

THIRD TEAM

Tyjae Spears, RB

Marvin Moody, LB

FOURTH TEAM

Kevin Henry, LB

