Turpin Named One of Top 100 Performing Pitchers in Nation by D1Baseball

NEW ORLEANS – In a 2021 season that saw more than its fair share of highlights, Chris Turpin ended his Privateer career on a strong note. Most notably, he was acknowledged by D1Baseball for his control, pitch ability and durability.

Turpin ranked 82nd among all pitchers in the country in these metrics, which uses a combination of many statistics including strikeouts, walks, wild pitches, hit batters, fielding independent pitching (FIP), walks-to-hits-to innings pitched (WHIP), and opponent slugging percentage.

On the season, Turpin threw 89 innings and had six complete games for the Privateers. He also recorded 97 strikeouts to just 16 walks. Turpin was top three in the Southland and 71st in the country in strikeouts. He also had the 32nd best strikeout-to-walk ratio of any pitcher in Division I.

A second team Southland selection for his senior season, Turpin won nine games which also led the conference. He bookended his conference starts with complete game shutouts. Turpin started his Southland campaign with a complete game shutout of HBU and finished the conference slate with another shutout at Lamar.

For the season, Turpin also ranked in the top 50 in the nation in walks allowed per nine innings at 1.62. He only had one start out of 15 with more than two walks.

{Courtesy: release from UNO athletics}