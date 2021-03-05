Turpin, Khachadourian Combine to Shut Out Bradley in Series Opener

NEW ORLEANS – Chris Turpin dominated over six innings and the New Orleans Privateers (5-4) reached a win milestone in a 5-0 win over the Bradley Braves (1-3) on Friday night at Maestri Field.

A NEW MARK: The win was the 1,500th in the history of the program. It was also the first shutout by the Privateers in the 2021 season.

DAT RIGHT: Chris Turpin got the ball and was in cruise control from the start. He struck out five of the first six batters he faced and went six shutout innings with 11 strikeouts. Turpin went to 2-0 on the season and improved his strikeout-to-walk ratio to 25-4.

BATTLING BATS: The Privateers had to battle early against a high powered arm in Dalton Mall. They extended counts against Mall as he threw 41 pitches over the first two innings. In the third, Mall walked four straight. Kasten Furr’s free pass scored Luther Woullard to put the Privateers on the board.

POWER DRIVE: Gaige Howard blasted his first home run of the season on a towering shot to right with one out in the sixth inning. Howard, who batted leadoff for the first time this season, went 2-for-5. His homer extended the lead to 4-0.

KHACH CLOSES IT: Kyle Khachadourian picked up the save in an efficient three innings of work. After he entered for Turpin, Khachadourian went right to work as he shut out the Braves over the remainder of the contest. He needed just 30 pitches to get through the final three frames.

INSIDE THE BOX: The Privateers drew a season high 11 walks as seven of the nine hitters earned a free pass. Woullard doubled and scored two runs. Salo Iza and Pearce Howard also had a hit each. The Braves were limited to five hits, all singles.

NEXT UP: New Orleans will continue the series at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Brandon Mitchell is scheduled to start against Bradley’s Brooks Gosswein.

